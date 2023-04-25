Gold Prices Rise In India On April 25; Know New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold Price In India: The prices of gold prices on April 25 in India remained above Rs 60,000 in many cities. At around 10.30 am, 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 60,930 (yesterday Rs 60,710). The same quantity of 22-carat variety cost Rs 55,850 (yesterday it was Rs 55,650. On the other hand, silver was priced at Rs 76,700 (yesterday Rs 76,400) per kilo.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on June 05, 2023 were trading at Rs 60,055 (yesterday Rs 59,850). On the other hand, Silver, maturing on May 05, was at Rs 74,866 (yesterday Rs 74,425).

As far as retail prices in different cities are concerned, 22 carat gold was Rs 56,300/10 grams in Chennai. Similarly, the Tamil Nadu capital city has Rs 61,420 per 10 grams retail price of 24 carat gold. Coimbatore also has similar prices for both categories of golds.

On the other hand, western city of Ahmedabad has a retail gold price of Rs 55,900 (22 carat). Rs 60,980 per 10 grams is the retail price of 24 carat gold in the city.

Check gold rates in different cities of India on April 25;

City 22 carat/ 10 grams (In Rs) 24 carat/ 10 grams (In Rs) Delhi 56,000 61,930 Mumbai 55,850 60,930 Kolkata 55,850 60,930 Noida 56,000 61,080 Hyderabad 55,850 60,930 Bhubaneswar 55,850 60,930 Lucknow 56,000 61,080 Jaipur 56,000 61,080 Bengaluru 55,900 60,930

Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics. The price of gold in India is typically quoted in rupees per gram or per 10 grams, and can vary based on the purity of the gold, with 24 karat gold being the purest form.

