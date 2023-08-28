Gold Rate Today In India: Check 22 Carat Price In Your City On August 28

Gold Rate Today In India: On August 28th, the retail price of 10 grams of gold in India is approximately Rs 59,000 in multiple cities. To provide a more detailed breakdown, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 59,450, while the same quantity of 22-carat gold is available for Rs 54,500. In contrast, the value of silver is Rs 76,900 per kilo.

Gold price today: August 28 Retail Gold Rate In India (See table below)

Delhi Gold Price

In Delhi, 22 carat gold was priced at Rs 54,650/10 gram. For 24 carat, customers have to pay Rs 59,600/10 grams.

Ahmedabad Gold Price

The retail price of 22-carat gold in Ahmedabad is Rs 54,550 per 10 grams and the rate of 24-carat gold is Rs 59,500 per 10 grams. This article will be updated if the prices change during the day.

Chennai Gold Price

22 carat gold is Rs 54,800/10 grams in Chennai. Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s capital city has Rs 59,780 per 10 grams retail price of 24 carat gold.

Check gold rates today in different cities on August 28, 2023; (In Rs/10 grams)

City 22 Carat Gold Price 24 Carat Gold Price Mumbai 54,500 59,450 Gurugram 54,650 59,600 Kolkata 54,500 59,450 Lucknow 54,650 59,600 Bengaluru 54,500 59,450 Jaipur 54,650 59,600 Patna 54,550 59,500 Bhubaneshwar 54,500 59,450 Hyderabad 54,500 59,450

On August 28, on Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on October 05, 2023 were trading at Rs, 58,720. On the other hand, Silver, maturing on Sep 05, was at Rs 73,575.

Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics.

Here are some factors that can affect the gold rate:

Demand and supply: The gold rate is primarily determined by the interplay of demand and supply in the market. When the demand for gold increases, the rate tends to rise as well. Conversely, if the supply of gold surges, the rate is likely to decrease.

Global economic conditions: Global economic conditions also exert a significant influence on the gold rate. During times of global economic downturns, investors often turn to gold as a safe haven, leading to an upward push in the gold rate.

Political instability: Furthermore, political instability can have an impact on the gold rate too. In instances where there is political turmoil or crisis in a major country, investors may seek to protect their assets by investing in gold as a hedge against uncertainty, leading to an increase in the gold rate.