Gold Price Today In India: Check 22 Carat Rate In Your City On June 14

Gold Price Today In India: Gold prices in India remained above Rs 60,000 in many cities on June 14. At around 9.30 am, 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 60,450. The same quantity of 22-carat variety cost Rs 55,400. On the other hand, silver was priced at Rs 74,100 per kilo. This article will be updated if price is changed during the day.

Retail Gold Price On June 14 In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities Of India (See table below)

The retail gold price in India is the price at which gold is sold to consumers in India. It is determined by a number of factors, including the global gold price, the Indian rupee, and the cost of labor and materials involved in manufacturing gold jewellery. The retail gold price in India is typically higher than the global gold price, as it includes a margin for the jeweller and other costs.

As far as retail prices in different cities are concerned, Ahmedabad has a retail gold price of Rs 55,450 (22 carat). Rs 60,500 per 10 grams is the retail price of 24 carat gold in the city.

22 carat gold was Rs 55,900/10 grams in Chennai. Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s capital city has Rs 60,980 per 10 grams retail price of 24 carat gold. Coimbatore also has similar prices for both categories of golds.

In Noida, 22 carat gold was priced at Rs 55,550/10 gram. For 24 carat, customers have to pay Rs 60,600/10 grams.

Check gold rates in different cities on June 14, 2023; (In Rs/10 grams)

City 22 Carat Gold Price 24 Carat Gold Price Delhi 55,550 60,600 Mumbai 55,400 60,450 Kolkata 55,400 60,450 Lucknow 55,550 60,600 Bengaluru 55,450 60,500 Jaipur 55,550 60,600 Patna 55,450 60,500 Bhubaneshwar 55,400 60,450 Hyderabad 55,400 60,450

On June 14, on Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on August 04, 2023 were trading at Rs, 59,326. On the other hand, Silver, maturing on July 05, was at Rs 72,377.

Gold is considered as an important part in India due to cultural significance, investment value, and its traditional role in weddings and festivals.

Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics.

Meanwhile, according a recent govt data, India’s gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, dipped 24.15 per cent to USD 35 billion in 2022-23 due to global economic uncertainties.

Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 46.2 billion in 2021-22.