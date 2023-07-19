Gold Rate Today In India: Check Latest 22 Carat Price In Your City On July 19

Gold Rate Today In India: Retail gold price in India is around Rs 60,000 in many cities on July 19. 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 60,100. The same quantity of 22-carat variety cost Rs 55,100. On the other hand, silver was priced at Rs 77,700 per kilo. As far as retail prices in different cities are concerned, Ahmedabad has a retail gold price of Rs 55,130 (22 carat). Rs 60,130 per 10 grams is the retail price of 24 carat gold in the city. This article will be updated if the price is changed during the day.

Retail Gold Price Today On July 19 (See table below)

Chennai Gold Price

22 carat gold was Rs 55,500/10 grams in Chennai. Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s capital city has Rs 60,550 per 10 grams retail price of 24 carat gold.

Noida Gold Price

In Noida, 22 carat gold was priced at Rs 55,280/10 gram. For 24 carat, customers have to pay Rs 60,280/10 grams.

Check gold rates today in different cities on July 19, 2023; (In Rs/10 grams)

City 22 Carat Gold Price 24 Carat Gold Price Delhi 55,280 60,280 Mumbai 55,100 60,100 Kolkata 55,100 60,100 Lucknow 55,280 60,280 Bengaluru 55,100 60,100 Jaipur 55,280 60,280 Patna 55,130 60,130 Bhubaneshwar 55,100 60,100 Hyderabad 55,100 60,100

On July 19, on Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on August 04, 2023 were trading at Rs, 59,736. On the other hand, Silver, maturing on Sep 05, was at Rs 76,142.

Here are some factors that can affect the gold rate:

Demand and supply: The gold rate is largely determined by the demand and supply of gold in the market. If demand for gold increases, the rate will also increase. Conversely, if supply of gold increases, the rate will decrease.

Global economic conditions: The gold rate is also affected by global economic conditions. For example, if the global economy is doing poorly, investors may flock to gold as a safe haven, which will drive up the gold rate.

Political instability: Political instability can also affect the gold rate. For example, if there is a political crisis in a major country, investors may buy gold as a hedge against uncertainty, which will drive up the gold rate.

Moreover, the retail gold price in India is the price at which gold is sold to consumers in India. It is determined by a number of factors, including the global gold price, the Indian rupee, and the cost of labor and materials involved in manufacturing gold jewellery. The retail gold price in India is typically higher than the global gold price, as it includes a margin for the jeweller and other costs.