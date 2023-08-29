Trends :SensexLPG Price CutStocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India
Gold Rate Marginally Falls In India: Know 22 Carat Price In Your City On August 29

22 carat gold is Rs 54,750/10 grams in Chennai. Similarly, Tamil Nadu's capital city has Rs 59,750 per 10 grams retail price of 24 carat gold

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 09:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Gold rate today in India on August 29: India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. (Representative image)

Gold Rate Today In India: On the August 29, the retail cost of 10 grams of gold in various cities across India stands at roughly Rs 59,000. For a more comprehensive breakdown, 10 grams of 24-carat gold are valued at Rs 59,400, whereas an equivalent amount of 22-carat gold can be purchased for Rs 54,500. The price of silver is Rs 76,900 per kilogram.

August 29 retail gold rate (See table below)

Delhi Gold Rate Today

In Delhi, 22 carat gold was priced at Rs 54,600/10 gram. For 24 carat, customers have to pay Rs 59,550/10 grams.

Ahmedabad Gold Rate

The retail price of 22-carat gold in Ahmedabad is Rs 54,500 per 10 grams and the rate of 24-carat gold is Rs 59,450 per 10 grams. This article will be updated if the prices change during the day.

Chennai Gold Rate

22 carat gold is Rs 54,750/10 grams in Chennai. Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s capital city has Rs 59,750 per 10 grams retail price of 24 carat gold.

Check gold rates today in different cities on August 29, 2023; (In Rs/10 grams)

City22 Carat Gold Price24 Carat Gold Price
Mumbai54,45059,400
Gurugram54,60059,550
Kolkata54,45059,400
Lucknow54,60059,550
Bengaluru54,45059,400
Jaipur54,60059,550
Patna54,50059,450
Bhubaneshwar54,45059,400
Hyderabad54,45059,400

On August 29, on Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on October 05, 2023 were trading at Rs, 58,978. On the other hand, Silver, maturing on Sep 05, was at Rs 73,799.

Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics.

Here are some factors that can affect the gold rate:

Demand and supply: The gold rate is primarily determined by the interplay of demand and supply in the market. When the demand for gold increases, the rate tends to rise as well. Conversely, if the supply of gold surges, the rate is likely to decrease.

Global economic conditions: Global economic conditions also exert a significant influence on the gold rate. During times of global economic downturns, investors often turn to gold as a safe haven, leading to an upward push in the gold rate.

Political instability: Furthermore, political instability can have an impact on the gold rate too. In instances where there is political turmoil or crisis in a major country, investors may seek to protect their assets by investing in gold as a hedge against uncertainty, leading to an increase in the gold rate.

    • Furthermore, the retail price of gold in India denotes the cost at which gold is vended to consumers within the country. This value is influenced by various elements such as the worldwide price of gold, the Rupee’s value, and the expenses related to labour and materials engaged in crafting gold jewellery.

    Gold is considered as an important part in India due to cultural significance, investment value, and its traditional role in weddings and festivals.

    first published: August 29, 2023, 09:54 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 09:54 IST
