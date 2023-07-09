Gold Rate Today: Prices Rise In Many Indian Cities On July 9, Check Details Here

Gold Rate Today In India: Retail gold price in India is around Rs 59,000 in many cities on July 9. 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 59,510. The same quantity of 22-carat variety cost Rs 54,550. On the other hand, silver was priced at Rs 73,300 per kilo. This article will be updated if the price is changed during the day.

Retail Gold Price Today On July 9 (See table below)

Ahmedabad Gold Price

As far as retail prices in different cities are concerned, Ahmedabad has a retail gold price of Rs 54,600 (22 carat). Rs 59,560 per 10 grams is the retail price of 24 carat gold in the city.

Noida Gold Price

In Noida, 22 carat gold was priced at Rs 54,700/10 gram. For 24 carat, customers have to pay Rs 59,660/10 grams.

Chennai Gold Price

22 carat gold was Rs 54,900/10 grams in Chennai. Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s capital city has Rs 59,940 per 10 grams retail price of 24 carat gold.

Check gold rates today in different cities on July 9, 2023; (In Rs/10 grams)

City 22 Carat Gold Price 24 Carat Gold Price Delhi 54,700 59,660 Mumbai 54,550 59,510 Kolkata 54,550 59,510 Lucknow 54,700 59,660 Bengaluru 54,550 59,510 Jaipur 54,700 59,660 Patna 54,600 59,560 Bhubaneshwar 54,550 59,510 Hyderabad 54,550 59,510

On July 6, on Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on August 04, 2023 were trading at Rs, 58,792. On the other hand, Silver, maturing on Sep 05, was at Rs 71,333.

Here are some factors that can affect the gold rate:

Demand and supply: The gold rate is largely determined by the demand and supply of gold in the market. If demand for gold increases, the rate will also increase. Conversely, if supply of gold increases, the rate will decrease.

Global economic conditions: The gold rate is also affected by global economic conditions. For example, if the global economy is doing poorly, investors may flock to gold as a safe haven, which will drive up the gold rate.

Political instability: Political instability can also affect the gold rate. For example, if there is a political crisis in a major country, investors may buy gold as a hedge against uncertainty, which will drive up the gold rate.

Moreover, the retail gold price in India is the price at which gold is sold to consumers in India. It is determined by a number of factors, including the global gold price, the Indian rupee, and the cost of labor and materials involved in manufacturing gold jewellery. The retail gold price in India is typically higher than the global gold price, as it includes a margin for the jeweller and other costs.