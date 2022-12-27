Home » Business » Gold Rates Today: Yellow Metal Rates See Marginal Gain, Check Gold Price In Your City on December 27

Gold Rates Today: Yellow Metal Rates See Marginal Gain, Check Gold Price In Your City on December 27

Gold remained the priciest in Chennai, recording a level of Rs 55,480 for 24 carat and Rs 50,860 for 10 grams of 22-carat variety.

By: Business Desk

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 13:35 IST

New Delhi, India

The gold prices in India witnessed a slight gain on December 26, Tuesday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India, the gold prices were up by 0.06 per cent or Rs 33 to Rs 54,710 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver witnessed a hike of Rs 180 and it went up to Rs 69,255 per kg.

Gold remained the priciest in Chennai, recording a level of Rs 55,480 for 24 carat and Rs 50,860 for 10 grams of 22-carat variety. In Delhi, the 22-carat variety of the yellow metal traded at Rs 50,100 whereas the 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 54, 630. Like previous trends, gold was traded at similar price levels in all three cities - Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Gold prices were recorded at Rs 49,950 for 22-carat and Rs 54,480 for 24-carat varieties in these metropolitan cities. In Bengaluru, gold is being sold at Rs 50,000 and Rs 54,510 for 22 and 22-carat varieties, respectively.

Owing to the taxes and other charges levied by various governments, gold prices in India vary in different states. When it comes to gold ornaments, the prices tend to be higher as making charges and additional GST on the finished product are also added to the final price.

In the international market, spot gold was up by 0.3 per cent to $1,802.63 per ounce. The US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $1,810, while the spot silver gained 0.7 per cent to $23.88. Platinum was up 0.5 per cent to $1,027 and on the other hand, palladium rose 0.6 per cent to $1,774.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Indian rupee eased down, following the sharp gains in the previous session. The Indian currency was trading at 82.71 per dollar, while the US dollar remained under pressure. Notably, the Dollar Index opened at 104.18 on December 26, Tuesday but later dropped to 104.07, around 0.11 per cent down from its previous close. It marked the third straight session of decline for the greenback’s gauge against the six major currencies.

first published: December 27, 2022, 13:35 IST
last updated: December 27, 2022, 13:35 IST
