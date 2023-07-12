Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaInflation
Gold Rises Rs 195; Silver Climbs Rs 200

Gold prices edged up Rs 195 to Rs 59,700 per 10 grams in the national capital.

July 12, 2023

Gold prices edged up Rs 195 to Rs 59,700 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong cues globally, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also climbed Rs 200 to Rs 72,700 per kilogramme.

    • In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,935 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 23.15 per ounce.

    Gold prices traded higher on Wednesday, following weakness in the dollar against major currencies and a fall in US treasury yields which helped comex gold rise to its highest level in three weeks, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    July 12, 2023
    July 12, 2023
