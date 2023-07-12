Gold Rises Rs 195; Silver Climbs Rs 200

Gold prices edged up Rs 195 to Rs 59,700 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong cues globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had ended at Rs 59,505 per 10 grams.

Silver also climbed Rs 200 to Rs 72,700 per kilogramme.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today In India: Price Rises In Cities, Check 22 Carat Rate On July 12