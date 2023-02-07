Good News For Salaried Borrowers; Now Apply For Home Loan On WhatsApp; Check Details

The pace of adoption of digital technologies and tools by the financial sector has seen considerable growth. Right from digital KYC, App-based transactions to now requesting a loan from the comfort of your home, many services have gone online and now financial institutions are leveraging your mobile phone to make the experience even more seamless.

Bajaj Housing Finance has announced the launch of its online home loan application process through WhatsApp.

India has more than 450 million users of the Meta-owned instant messaging platform.

There are other players also, which offer loan assistance on WhatsApp. HDFC Home Loans customers can also reach out on WhatsApp for service assistance for their loans or request a call back for a new loan.

In this new service by Bajaj Housing Finance, prospective salaried borrowers can apply for a home loan by simply submitting a few details on WhatsApp.

Both fresh home loan, as well as home loan balance transfer can be done through WhatsApp by salaried applicants.

The application requires only a few details, including your name, mobile number, PAN, etc.. It said that one can instantly check the eligibility and offer amount.

Those interested in availing a Digital In-Principle Sanction Letter can do so by paying an amount.

How to apply?

Scan the QR code, or save the number ‘75075 07315’ and say ‘Hi’ to start the application

Submit only 8 details (name, contact numbers, PAN, etc.) to check your home loan eligibility and offer instantly

Avail of a Digital In-Principle Sanction Letter by paying a charge

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance.

