From IIT To Rs 10,000 Crore Net Worth: Sundar Pichai's Inspiring Journey In Tech World

Sundar Pichai Net Worth: He joined Google as the head of product management and development in 2004.

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 18:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File photo)

Google and Alphabet Inc’s CEO Sundar Pichai is among the highest-paid corporate executives in the world. In 2022, Pichai’s reported compensation exceeded $226 million (approximately Rs 1,800 crore), which included a triennial stock award valued at over $218 million (around Rs 1,700 crore).

Despite experiencing a 20 per cent decline in his net worth during the same year, Pichai’s impressive fortune still amounts to an astonishing $1,310 million (roughly Rs 10,215 crore), according to the IIFL Hurun India Rich List of 2022.

Pichai’s substantial net worth secures him a place among the top 10 wealthiest professional managers on the list.

Pichai’s journey of success had a humble beginning. He earned an engineering degree in metallurgy from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, where he was awarded a silver medal. Continuing his pursuit of knowledge, Pichai embarked on higher studies at Stanford University, obtaining his M.S. in materials science.

He later completed his MBA at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Pichai’s joined Google as the head of product management and development in 2004. Initially involved in facilitating easy access to the search engine for users of Internet Explorer and Mozilla Firefox, he played a key role in the subsequent development of Google’s own browser, Chrome.

Pichai was appointed vice president of product development in 2008 and gradually assumed more prominent public responsibilities.

By 2012, he had risen to the position of senior vice president and, in 2014, he became the product chief overseeing both Google and the Android smartphone operating system.

Pichai’s exceptional talent and dedication culminated in his appointment as CEO of Google in 2015, followed by his ascension to the role of Alphabet Inc.’s CEO in 2019.

    • Beyond his professional achievements, Pichai’s passion for cricket is well-known. From his early days, he displayed an avid interest in the sport and even captained his school cricket team in Chennai.

    Pichai holds great admiration for legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, and while he cherishes the game, he has expressed his preference for a longer format –Test cricket. In fact, Pichai once revealed in an interview that his childhood dream was to pursue a career as a professional cricketer.

    first published: June 14, 2023, 17:57 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 18:47 IST
