Google To Cut Expenses By Restricting Free MacBook For Employees

Google is considering several cost-cutting measures after deciding to fire 12,000 employees worldwide. Among the measures under consideration, one is to reserve free Apple MacBooks for only the engineering team. However, according to an internal document obtained by CNBC, employees in the non-engineering section will receive Chromebooks. A media report claimed that Google would slash and reduce the food budget and perks like laundry services. The American multinational technology company is reportedly cutting back on fitness classes, staplers, tape, and the frequency of laptop replacements for employees.

In a separate email, Ruth Porat, Google’s head of finance, explained that the business was restructuring its office services to fit the hybrid work model. The email also mentions that certain days see a significantly lower volume of use at the company’s complex cafe. The email further states, “We’ll also change the times of some fitness classes and shuttle services depending on how they’re used." Google will also lessen the frequency with which it updates and swaps out the laptops used by its workers. Newer-generation devices have a much longer lifespan and greater performance and reliability, according to Porat’s email.

Advertisement

As previously mentioned, the internal Google document emphasises that Chromebooks will be provided by default to employees who need a new laptop but are not in engineering positions. According to the document, switching from Macbooks to Chromebooks will enable workers to test out goods using internal software.

However, employees now need permission from a “director or above" if they want to use a device that costs more than $1,000. Employees at Google have also noticed “extreme cutbacks to office supplies in recent weeks," as per reports. The publication also acquired a document highlighting the fact that company-wide print stations are no longer provided with office supplies like staplers and tape as “part of a cost-effectiveness initiative".

Along with these adjustments, the business has decided to scale back on extras like free snacks, laundry services, massages and corporate lunches. Porat also mentioned the financial crisis of 2008 twice and stated that the business would provide services for this phase as well.

Advertisement

According to the email, “We’ll be able to save meaningfully here because the equipment is a significant expense for a company of our size." The principal offices of Google in India are located in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Mumbai. To learn what changes are relevant in Indian offices, India Today Tech has also contacted Google India.

Read all the Latest Business News here