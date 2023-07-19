Meet Gopal Asthana: Leading Tata Group's Rs 844 Cr Online Brand, Ex-Nykaa Exec And More

Tata Group boasts a vast array of successful businesses, one of which is Tata CLiQ, an online brand under Tata Digital. Through Tata CLiQ, numerous luxury brands have been introduced to the Indian market. Recently, the brand appointed Gopal Asthana as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Prior to leading Tata CLiQ, Gopal Asthana held the position of chief business officer at Nykaa, a competing company in the Tata fashion brand’s domain, led by entrepreneur Falguni Nayar.

Additionally, Asthana’s experience extends to retail fashion brands, as he spent over two decades at the retail giant Shoppers Stop, starting as a category head in 1998 and eventually becoming the executive vice president before stepping down in 2019.

Tata CLiQ operates under the umbrella of Tata Digital, which oversees other digital stores like Croma, Big Basket, Tata Neu, and more, as part of the multi-billion dollar company.

Tata CLiQ is not limited to Indian brands and Tata’s own Westside clothing and accessories. It has also ventured into selling major foreign luxury brands online in India, offering significant discounts on luxury items to the customers.

Some of the luxury foreign brands available on Tata CLiQ include Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Ray Ban, Yves Saint Laurent, Dyson, and Tissot, all of which are well-established multi-crore and ultra-expensive companies.