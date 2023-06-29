Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaLayoffsReal Estate
Govt Allows Aadhaar Authentication To Register For Birth And Death Certificate

Individuals now have the option to choose 'Yes' or 'No' for Aadhaar authentication when providing their details during the registration process.

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 16:18 IST

Delhi, India

State governments and Union territory administrations have been directed to frame guidelines to implement the new orders.
State governments and Union territory administrations have been directed to frame guidelines to implement the new orders.

The government has made a big update regarding the use of Aadhaar for birth and death certificate registrations. Following the latest move, Aadhaar details have become optional for birth and death certificate registrations. Individuals now have the option to choose ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ for Aadhaar authentication when providing their details during the registration process. This authentication process will play a crucial role in establishing the identification of family members in the event of death.

A Gazette notification published on June 27 announced that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEiTY) has allowed the Registrar General of India office to use the Aadhaar database for authenticating the identity details provided during birth and death registration.

State governments and Union territory administrations have been directed to frame guidelines to implement the new orders.

By incorporating Aadhaar authentication into the birth and death registration process, the government aims to ensure better accuracy and reliability of records. It is expected that this initiative will help address the challenges associated with unregistered births and provide a more robust foundation for demographic data management.

The latest move comes after the Identification Authority of India implemented a scheme for allotting Aadhaar while issuing a birth certificate. The scheme is already functional in more than 20 states and is expected to be implemented by the remaining state governments soon.

    • In 2020, MEiTY notified rules specifying that the Centre may allow Aadhaar authentication by requesting entities in the interest of good governance, prevention of leakage of public funds and promoting ease of living.

    According to the rules, the Ministry or State governments wanting to utilise Aadhaar authentication need to prepare a proposal to justify such authentication and submit it to the Central for making a reference to the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

    first published: June 29, 2023, 16:18 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 16:18 IST
