Trends :Byju's RaidsKotak Mahindra Bank Q4Forex ReservesMankind IPO7th Pay Commission
Home » Business » Govt Appoints Siddhartha Mohanty LIC's Chairman

Govt Appoints Siddhartha Mohanty LIC's Chairman

Mohanty is already an interim chairman of LIC; he will attain superannuation in June 2025

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 16:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Siddhartha Mohanty, chairman, LIC.
Siddhartha Mohanty, chairman, LIC.

The government on Friday appointed Siddhartha Mohanty as the chairman of state-owned LIC for two years. He was already named as interim chairman in March for three months, from among the four managing directors at Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India. Mohanty attains superannuation in June 2025.

The move comes after M R Kumar’s tenure as LIC’s chairperson was completed on March 13, 2023. Kumar’s term as chairman was extended twice. First, the government had extended the term from June 30, 2021, till March 13, 2022, and then till March 13, 2023.

Mohanty joined LIC as a direct recruit officer in 1985 and has since then risen through the ranks holding various senior positions within the company. Mohanty was also the MD and CEO of LIC Housing Finance.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

Follow us on

About the Author

Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

first published: April 28, 2023, 16:18 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 16:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures