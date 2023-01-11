Home » Business » Govt Approves Incentives to Promote Rupay Debit Cards, Low Value UPI Transactions; Details

Govt Approves Incentives to Promote Rupay Debit Cards, Low Value UPI Transactions; Details

Notebly, in 2022 74 billion UPI transactions were processed in India worth Rs 125 trillion.

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 15:44 IST

New Delhi, India

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved promotional incentives for Rupay debit cards and low-value transactions of UPI
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved promotional incentives for Rupay debit cards and low-value transactions of UPI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved promotional incentives for Rupay debit cards and low-value transactions of UPI platform BHIM. Reportedly, incentives of Rs 2,600 crore have been approved for the current financial year.

Notably, in 2022 74 billion UPI transactions were processed in India worth Rs 125 trillion. In 2021, the Union Cabinet approved an incentive scheme to promote RuPayDebit cards and low-value [up to Rs. 2,000) BHIM-UPI transactions (Person-to-Merchant (P2M)] in the country.

The scheme has been formulated in compliance with the Budget announcements (FY 2021-22) by the Government to give a further boost to digital transactions in the country.

Advertisement

What is a RuPay Debit Card?

RELATED NEWS

RuPay is an Indian multinational financial service payment network launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2012 with an objective of a less cash economy.

A RuPay debit card is a plastic card used as a method of payment issued by the bank to a customer, who holds an account with them. There are many types of RuPay Debit Card, including RuPay Classic Debit Card, RuPay Platinum Debit Card, RuPay Select Debit Card, Contactless Debit Card and Government Schemes Debit Card.

What is BHIM-UPI?

Indigenously developed payment application BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. It is a biometric payment systems app that uses Aadhar platform and is based on a Unified Payment Interface (UPI) to facilitate e-payment directly through the bank.

It can be used on all mobile devices whether it’s a smartphone or feature phone or a phone without an internet connection.

Yadav also announced that the Cabinet has approved a plan to set up three new cooperatives to promote exports, organic products, and seeds.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: January 11, 2023, 15:41 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 15:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Nia Sharma Looks Ravishing In Racy Black Cutout Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Swimwear Moments