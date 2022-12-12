Govt Asks Trade Bodies & Banks To Explore Options For Rupee Trade Mechanism

The Centre has asked trade bodies and banks to explore options for the Rupee trade mechanism. Some 30-35 countries, including Asian, Scandinavian, and African countries, are interested in better understanding the Rupee trade mechanism. India has promoted trade in local currencies with Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Russia. The Centre, in its meeting with stakeholders, asked to establish the Rupee trade mechanism to expand bilateral trade and internationalise payment modes.

The initiative will be fulfilled with the help of special Rupee Vostro accounts. At present, India has opened 11 banks under special Rupee accounts, including two banks from Russia and one from Sri Lanka. The bank instalment was approved by the Reserve Bank of India. In July, the regulatory body released detailed guidelines on cross-border transactions. Recently, SBI Mauritius Ltd and People’s Bank of Sri Lanka inaugurated an SRVA with the State Bank of India. Besides this, the Bank of Ceylon has opened an account in India’s Chennai-based subsidiary.

A similar step was taken by the Union Bank of India as it opened a special Rupee account with Ros Bank from Russia. On the other hand, in Chennai three Sri Lankan banks have opened their branches including Colombo-based NDB Bank and Seylan Bank.

India has been attempting to encourage Rupee commerce in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war and the Western sanctions. Since the RBI released the rules in July, Sberbank and VTB Bank, the largest and second-largest banks in Russia, respectively, have been the first international lenders to be given clearance. In accordance with the guidelines, the RBI made the decision to implement a new system for Rupee-based export/import invoicing, payment, and settlement.

By opening the special Vostro account, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cleared the way for the settlement of Rupee payments for trade between India and Russia.

