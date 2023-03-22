Govt Extends Deadline to Link Aadhaar Number with Voter ID Till March 31, 2024

The Central Government has extended the deadline for linking the Aadhaar number with voter ID to March 31, 2024, from April 1, 2023.

The Ministry of Law and Justice, in a notification dated March 21, 2023, said: “The Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), number S.O.2893(E), dated 17th June 2022, namely: — In the said notification, for the words and figures, “the 1st April 2023" for the words and figures, “the 31st March 2024" shall be substituted."

Before this, the deadline was set at April 1, 2023 and since it was getting closer, the government was also sending repeated reminders to everyone to do the needful.

Even the during the election season, the ECI clarified that the main purpose of motivating people to link their Aadhaar numbers with their Voter IDs was to establish the identity of electors and authenticate entries in the electoral rolls.

Accordingly, this practice would also help the ECI to identify “if the same person has registered in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency."

Everyone must note that in order to link your Aadhaar with Voter Id, one would need the Voter Helpline App, the Voter Id or EPIC number and the Aadhaar Number. To do this, one may follow the steps from the link given here. In case of any confusion, one is advised to check the official website of Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for more details.