Govt Extends Deadline To Update Aadhaar Card For Free

On March 15, the government declared that updating your Aadhar card was compulsory for those whose card is 10 years old and said that it would be free of charge until June 14. But the Centre has now extended the deadline until September 14.

It is mandatory to keep your address, name and other details of your Aadhar updated before the deadline. The Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuing body, has now extended the last date to update your Aadhar card for free by three more months until September 14.

UIDAI said that it is mandatory to keep your Aadhar updated as it helps to validate your identity proof. The UIDAI stated, “Please update Aadhaar for continued accuracy of demographic information. Upload your identification and address proofs to update it."

Usually, it costs Rs 50 to update your Aadhar but if it is updated from the official portal before September 14, it is free. Aadhar holders can update their cards to access the free service at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/portal. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number after which you can make the changes, if any.

Your Aadhar details will be updated within 7 working days. To update your Aadhar, you also need to submit any of the relevant documents to prove your identity such as a passport, driver’s licence, voter ID card, pan card, or any other government-issued document.

To provide proof of address, you will need to submit a bank statement, utility bill or any other government-issued document which shows your current address. To update your Aadhar card details, follow these steps:

Navigate to the website of the UIDAI.

Tap the “Update Aadhaar" button.

Enter your Aadhaar number as well as the OTP.

Choose the information that needs to be updated.

Please upload the necessary documentation.

Pay any necessary processing fees.