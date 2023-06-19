Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India7th Pay CommissionFD
Home » Business » Govt Extends Deadline To Update Aadhaar Card For Free

Govt Extends Deadline To Update Aadhaar Card For Free

The Unique Identification Authority of India, the issuing body of Aadhar cards, has extended the last date to update your card for free by three more months.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 10:49 IST

Delhi, India

The previous deadline was June 14.
The previous deadline was June 14.

On March 15, the government declared that updating your Aadhar card was compulsory for those whose card is 10 years old and said that it would be free of charge until June 14. But the Centre has now extended the deadline until September 14.

It is mandatory to keep your address, name and other details of your Aadhar updated before the deadline. The Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuing body, has now extended the last date to update your Aadhar card for free by three more months until September 14.

UIDAI said that it is mandatory to keep your Aadhar updated as it helps to validate your identity proof. The UIDAI stated, “Please update Aadhaar for continued accuracy of demographic information. Upload your identification and address proofs to update it."

Advertisement

Usually, it costs Rs 50 to update your Aadhar but if it is updated from the official portal before September 14, it is free. Aadhar holders can update their cards to access the free service at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/portal. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number after which you can make the changes, if any.

Your Aadhar details will be updated within 7 working days. To update your Aadhar, you also need to submit any of the relevant documents to prove your identity such as a passport, driver’s licence, voter ID card, pan card, or any other government-issued document.

To provide proof of address, you will need to submit a bank statement, utility bill or any other government-issued document which shows your current address. To update your Aadhar card details, follow these steps:

Navigate to the website of the UIDAI.

Advertisement

Tap the “Update Aadhaar" button.

Enter your Aadhaar number as well as the OTP.

Choose the information that needs to be updated.

Please upload the necessary documentation.

Pay any necessary processing fees.

top videos
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Adipurush Fails Monday Test Miserably With 77 Percent Drop; Kriti Sanon Reacts Amid Growing Backlash
  • Rakhi Sawant's Divorce Party May Be A PR Stunt But Should We Consider Stealing A Page From Her Book?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • Then, press the “Submit" button.

    You can note down the Service Request Number (SRN) so that you can track the status of your application.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    first published: June 19, 2023, 10:49 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 10:49 IST
    Read More