Home » Business » Govt Hikes Sugarcane Price By Rs 10 To Rs 315 Per Quintal For 2023-24 Season

Govt Hikes Sugarcane Price By Rs 10 To Rs 315 Per Quintal For 2023-24 Season

The FRP of sugarcane has been fixed at Rs 315 per quintal for the 2023-24 season.

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 15:37 IST

New Delhi, India

The government on Wednesday increased the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers, by Rs 10 to Rs 315 per quintal for the 2023-24 season starting October.

The decision to increase the FRP of sugarcane was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Cabinet has increased the FRP of sugarcane to Rs 315 per quintal for 2023-24. Last year, FRP of sugarcane was Rs 305 per quintal," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

    • The Prime Minister has always been with “annadata". The government has given priority to agriculture and the farmers, he said.

    The FRP of sugarcane, which stood at Rs 210 per quintal in 2014-15 season, has now been increased to Rs 315 per quintal for 2023-24 season, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 28, 2023, 15:37 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 15:37 IST
