Govt Moves to Tighten Security of Critical Financial Systems, Notifies Paytm and Other Banks

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has declared computer resources related to the Core Banking Solution and UPI Switch of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd to be “protected systems" under the Information Technology Act, 2000. This essentially means that these systems are considered to be critical to the functioning of the bank and that access to them is restricted.

The authorized personnel who are permitted to access these protected systems are:

Designated employees of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd who have been specifically authorised in writing by the bank to access the protected systems.

Team members from contractual managed service providers or third-party vendors, who have received written authorisation from Paytm Payments Bank Ltd for access based on specific needs.

Consultants, regulators, government officials, auditors and stakeholders who have been individually authorised in writing by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd on a case-by-case basis.

The “protected systems" include not only the core infrastructure, but also the computer resources of its associated dependencies.

By limiting access to only those personnel with explicit authorisation, the government aims to strengthen the security and integrity of critical financial systems, thereby mitigating the risk of potential cyber threats and attacks. This is important because these systems store sensitive customer data and any unauthorised access to them could have serious consequences.