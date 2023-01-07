Home » Business » Govt Receives Multiple Bids For Majority Stake in IDBI Bank; Stake Sale Moves To 2nd Stage

Govt Receives Multiple Bids For Majority Stake in IDBI Bank; Stake Sale Moves To 2nd Stage

The Centre is looking to divest 30.48 per cent stake, while Life Insurance Corporation of India will divest 30.24 per cent in IDBI Bank

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 17:55 IST

The government currently owns a 45.48 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, while LIC owns 49.24 per cent controlling stake in the lender.
DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Saturday said the government has received multiple bids for a majority stake in IDBI Bank. He said this after the deadline for expressions of interest closed earlier in the day.

The Centre is looking to divest 30.48 per cent stake, while Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will divest 30.24 per cent in the bank. The government currently owns a 45.48 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, while LIC owns 49.24 per cent controlling stake in the lender.

“Multiple expressions of interest received for the strategic disinvestment of govt and LIC stake in IDBI Bank. The transaction will now move to the second stage," Pandey said in a tweet.

The government had on October 7 invited bids for the EoI of IDBI Bank with the deadline of December 16. The last date was later extended till January 7.

Recently, the markets regulator Sebi allowed the government’s shareholding in IDBI Bank to be reclassified as “public" after its stake sale on condition that its voting rights do not exceed 15 per cent. Reclassification of the government’s remaining 15 per cent shareholding in IDBI as “public" will make the task of meeting the mandated 25 per cent minimum public shareholding norm simpler for the new buyer.

The government’s intent to reclassify its shareholding as “public" must be specified in the offer document at the time an open offer is made by the new acquirer of the lender, Sebi said.

In 2019, the state-owned life insurer infused Rs 21,624 crore into the bank. LIC is currently the promoter of IDBI Bank with Management Control and the government is the co-promoter.

On December 19, 2020, IDBI Bank was reclassified as an associate company due to the reduction of LIC shareholding to 49.24 per cent following the issuance of additional equity shares by the bank under a qualified institutional placement.

In Union Budget 2021, the Centre had announced a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore from stake sale in public sector companies and financial institutions, including two PSU banks and one insurance company in FY22.

Following this, in May 2021, the Union Cabinet gave its approval for the strategic divestment and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank.

