Govt To Soon Address Traffic Congestion On Delhi-Noida Link Road

People commuting to and from Delhi and Noida often experience traffic jams. The 5 km stretch of the Delhi-Noida Link Road between the Chilla border and the Mahamaya flyover remains congested. Now, finally, commuters will be able to get relief from the heavy traffic jam at the Mahamaya flyover. To tackle this problem, a private company was entrusted by the government to carry out a survey and find solutions.

Now, as per the reports, the company has come up with three options, which will soon be shared by the authorities. Officials have expressed that if the suggestions offered by the private company are implemented, then there is hope for relief from the traffic jam near the Mahamaya flyover to the Chilla border. As soon as the permission is granted, the work will begin. Later this month, a report is expected to be submitted.

The planning authority has requested the consultant private company to make a detailed report. In the options provided, it has suggested increasing the width of the road on the flyovers of DND and Film City. The width of the central verge located near Dalit Prerna, when coming from Sector 18 towards Sector 95, will be reduced. DND flyover boarding and alighting loop will be widened by reducing the green belt there.