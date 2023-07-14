New GST Rules: 28% Tax on Online Gaming | Know How It Works in US, UK Among Other Countries

India has more than 950 gaming companies and over 500 online skill gaming startups with a minimum of 15,000 game developers, who have the potential to create a skilled workforce of 1.6 lakh, as per a 2022 report by law firm Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys.

At present, most gaming companies are paying an applicable 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on platform fees, which amounts to over Rs 2,200 crore per annum. For example, if a gaming platform charges a 10 percent commission for every Rs 100 deposited in the game, the platform gets Rs 10. After applying 18 percent GST, Rs 1.8 is deducted from that Rs 10. This way, for every Rs 100 per player, the platform gets a commission of Rs 8.2.

But after the new GST rules are implemented, users will have to pay Rs 28 per Rs 100 spent on online games. In fact, under the new regime, a GST of 28 percent will be applicable on the entire face value of the stake or the consideration paid, and not the platform fee alone. This will affect the platform fee, which will approximately increase 15.6 times.

The 50th GST Council Meeting announced that bets placed in online gaming, horse racing and casinos will now levy a 28 percent GST at full value. The council decided this in view of the increasing addiction of online gaming and gambling, especially among children.

The central government will bring amendments in Schedule III as taxable actionable claims, defined as goods under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

The Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys Report 2022 stated, “Most countries with a thriving online gaming industry levy tax on ‘Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR)’ or the fees charged by online gaming portals."

Here is how online gaming is taxed in other countries:

Philippines

TOTAL TAX: 5%

E-casinos: Application fee $40,000 in two instalments ($15,000 at the time of application, which is non-refundable, and $25,000 on issuance of the provisional licence, which is refundable)

Fee for sports betting operations: $48,000 per year – renewal fee is $40,000 in two instalments ($15,000 may be offset against gaming levy paid) and $60,000 payable upon issuance of licence

Fee for sports betting licence: Application fee $26,000 ($18,000 is refundable if application is unsuccessful) – probity cost is $3,500; upon renewal, $15000 is payable; $60,000 per annum payable upon renewal of licence (restrictive interactive gaming tax)

Estonia

TOTAL TAX: 5%

47,940 euros for organising a game of chance

31,960 euros for organising a toto

3,200 euros to organise a game of skill

State fee for operating permit – regular is 3,200 euros; 640 euros for lottery

Malaysia

TOTAL TAX: 6%

Annual casino licence fee: MYR 150 million

Malta

TOTAL TAX: 5%

Ranges anywhere between 25,000 euros to 35,000 euros depending on the type of service offered

Singapore

TOTAL TAX: Between 10% and 25%

Gambling tax: 1,100 SGD for the application of a casino licence

22.8 million SGD per year for operating a casino

19 million SGD per year for operating two casinos

850 SGD for casino licence renewal

Tax model in US, UK and EU, as per CNBC TV18 report

United States

The flat tax is 10 percent but a 30 percent tax is imposed on any winnings through online gaming and e-sports winnings.

United Kingdom