Gurugram Man Loses Rs 25 Lakh After Getting Work From Home Job Offer On Telegram

India has witnessed an increasing number of cyber crimes in the last couple of months. Victims have often taken the bait set up by scammers and have ended up losing a huge amount of money. Sometimes, they are either calling seeking your OTP numbers or luring people on the pretext of fake job offerings. In a recent incident, a resident of Gurugram lost almost Ra 25 lakh while trying to get a work-from-home job. He was approached by the scammer on Telegram and was asked to do small tasks. According to NDTV, a man named Subrata Ghosh, living in Sector 57, Gurugram received a job offer on the Telegram app.

When he showed interest in the offer, he received a call from a man who lured him with false promises. The man was then told that he would receive tasks every day and all that he had to do was to give a five-star rating to the links that will be forwarded to him.

In the police complaint by Ghosh, the caller also gave some prepaid tasks in which the scammer assured that the investment will be profitable. He was then asked to invest Rs 10,000 and then had to give a five-star rating on 30 links.

With the initial profits after completing the tasks, Ghosh began trusting the fraudster. Then, the scammer convinced him to invest a large amount telling him that the profit will be returned higher. When Ghosh expressed that he had some doubts, the scammers told him that if does not follow then his account will freeze and he will not be able to withdraw money.

“Similarly, I had invested Rs 25,29,176 but the accused did not allow me to withdraw the amount. They also threatened that if I do not deposit Rs 12 lakh more, my bank account will be hacked. After this I moved to police," Ghosh said in his complaint.

Earlier, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath cautioned people after his friend fell into the trap of a scammer in a similar case. But how can you avoid such situations?

Make sure you research the company before showing your interest in such offers. Also, remember to never share your personal details and bank account details with someone by phone or email.