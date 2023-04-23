Beware! Fraudsters Dupe Gurugram Woman Of Rs 11 Lakh On Pretext Of WFH Job; Know Key Details

A Sector 85 resident was allegedly duped of over Rs 11 lakh on the pretext of earning money through a work-from-home opportunity, police said on Saturday.

Puja Verma, a native of Agra, alleged in her police complaint that she received a message on WhatsApp where the sender offered her the opportunity to earn money through a part-time work-from-home job, news agency PTI reported.

Verma was told that she would be given tasks that included subscribing to YouTube channels.

She was also told to join a Telegram channel via a link. After she joined the Telegram channel, Verma was given tasks such as subscribing to YouTube channels. She was also asked to invest Rs 5,000, which she deposited in a bank account.

Advertisement

After she received a return of Rs 6,440 on her investment, Verma thought that it was not a scam. Then a caller who identified herself as Kangana asked her to invest Rs 10,000 and was told that she would be allowed to withdraw the profits if she put in Rs 1,00,000.

In total, Verma alleged that she was duped of Rs 11.45 lakh.

On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Manesar police station’s Cyber Crime department on Friday.

How To Remain Cautious To Prevent Frauds?

It’s important to be cautious when receiving messages or offers on WhatsApp or any messaging tool that promise high returns on investments. These could be potential scams, particularly if they ask for your personal information or require you to make a payment upfront.

There have been numerous instances of fraudsters using WhatsApp to trick people into investing in bogus schemes promising high returns. These scams often use convincing language, fake testimonials, and even offer referral bonuses to lure unsuspecting victims into investing their money.

Advertisement

What To Do?

To avoid falling victim to such scams, you should be wary of any unsolicited investment opportunities that come your way. Always verify the authenticity of the source before investing your money, and be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true.

Additionally, you can protect yourself by not sharing your personal information, bank account details or other sensitive information with anyone who claims to offer you high returns on investments. If you suspect that you have been targeted by a scam, report it to the authorities immediately.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here