Harbhajan Singh Turns 43: Know The Net Worth Of The Turbanator

Harbhajan Singh reportedly has a net worth of $10 Million (Rs 70 crore) as of 2023

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 13:23 IST

Delhi, India

The net worth of the cricketer has grown by 40% in the past years.

Harbhajan Singh is a name known to everyone who follows Indian cricket. A world-class spinner, Harbhajan Singh represented India in all three formats and had a successful career, both individually and for the team. Born on July 3, 1980, in Jalandhar, the cricketer is the only son of Sardar Sardev Singh Plaha, a Sikh Freedom Fighter who owned a ball bearing and valve factory. Harbhajan currently is a member of parliament in the Rajya Sabha and a cricket commentator.

Harbhajan Singh has been the man behind many significant victories that India achieved in the 2000s and early 2010s. Famously referred to as ‘Bhajji’, Harbhajan has earned the status of an icon in Indian cricket and is one of the richest cricketers in the world.

According to reports, Harbhajan Singh reportedly has a net worth of $10 Million, (Rs 70 crore) as of 2023. The reports say that Harbhajan Singh has a monthly income of over 50 Lakh. The net worth of the cricketer has grown by 40% in the past years.

The cricketer owns a luxury house in Jalandhar, India. The current valuation of his house is Rs 6 Crore. He also owns multiple real-estate properties across India. A significant portion of Harbhajan Singh’s worth comes from his brand endorsements with global brands. He earns from commentary stints for various broadcasters and media outlets as well that includes Star Network.

The cricketer’s car collection is also something to explore. He owns a few of the best luxury cars in the world. His car collection includes the SUV Hummer H2, Ford Endeavour, and a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Harbhajan Singh, in his career of 103 test matches has taken 417 wickets for India. In addition to this, he has scored 2,224 runs, which includes 2 centuries and 9 fifties. Additionally, he has 1,237 runs in ODI cricket with 269 wickets in his kitty. In 28 T20 Internationals, Bhajji has claimed 25 wickets.

    • After his performance against Australia in the 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Punjab government offered him Rs 5 Lakh, a plot of land, and the position of DSP in the Punjab Police.

    Harbhajan Singh married his longtime girlfriend, actress Geeta Basra on 29 October 2015. The couple has a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, and a son Jovan.

    first published: July 04, 2023, 13:23 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 13:23 IST
