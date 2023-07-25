Haryana Government Unearths Rs 100 Crore Fraud In Mewat, Saves Over Rs 1,200 Crore

In a significant development, the Haryana government has uncovered a staggering fraud amounting to Rs 100 crore in Mewat’s Punhana region. Through a meticulously planned special operation, authorities have exposed the involvement of youths from 14 villages in fraudulent activities related to various government schemes. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar brought this matter to light, underscoring the government’s determination to combat corruption and safeguard public funds.

The government is now gearing up for full recovery, along with interest, from the individuals implicated in the Rs 100 crore fraud in Mewat’s Punhana region. Haryana has already detected a staggering 37 lakh fake transaction cases via the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) system. Nearly 150 schemes were misused by these fraudulent entities, prompting the government to institute specialized portals to thwart such deceptive practices. The commendable efforts have resulted in the successful preservation of around Rs 1,200 crore, protecting the interests of deserving beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar proudly announced that Haryana now boasts approximately 100 portals that have led to substantial savings amounting to thousands of crores of rupees. These portals have been instrumental in identifying and eliminating fake and ineligible beneficiaries from availing government schemes, ensuring that rightful individuals receive the benefits they are entitled to. The success story of the campaign in Punhana, Mewat, stands as a powerful testament to the portals’ efficacy.

Advertisement

However, not everyone is singing the government’s praises. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the current administration for allegedly cutting pensions for about 5.5 lakh eligible individuals in the state under the guise of verifying income through the Family Identity Card (PPP). Bhupinder Hooda further contended that the Family Identity Card fails to provide any tangible benefits or access to schemes for the people, accusing the government of misusing the PPP to withhold scheme benefits and deduct pensions.