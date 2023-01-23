Have You Tried The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card? All You Need To Know

Are you new to the world of credit cards and still trying to figure everything out? Let’s explore the essentials of credit cards and their requirements. Credit cards can be beneficial or detrimental, depending on how we use them. Therefore, it’s also important to understand which credit card can be utilised to earn more rewards.

A credit card gives you access to a certain amount of credit that you can use for purchases and service requests. This amount has a repayment period and you must make the payments within that time. These cards have the benefit of offering rewards in the form of cashback or points. A bank or other sort of credit provider may issue a credit card.

A credit card functions similarly to a loan, but instead of getting money upfront, you get a predetermined credit limit. The amount you can spend before is determined by the credit limit set by the issuing authority. But do you know, credit cards like Amazon Pay, and ICICI Bank Credit Card offer members of Amazon Prime benefits from additional reward points when they shop? The fact that the reward points are uncapped is the primary benefit of the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. This translates that you can earn an unlimited number of reward points throughout a single billing period. These reward points never expire.

Advertisement

This credit card is free. The card has no initiation or yearly fee. An individual can make unlimited reward points on purchases made with this credit card via the Amazon app or website. Credit card holders can receive a benefit of 5% for Prime members and 3% for non-Prime users. Customers can use this card to recharge and pay bills through Amazon and can receive 2% indefinite reward points. However, fuel, EMI transactions, and gold purchases do not qualify for reward points.

Read all the Latest Business News here