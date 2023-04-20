HCL Tech Announces Interim Dividend of Rs 18 Per Share for FY24; Check Payout, Record Dates

IT major HCL Technologies on Thursday announced an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24. Its consolidated net profit for Q4 FY23 jumped 10.61 per cent to Rs 3,981 crore, compared with Rs 3,599 crore a year ago.

“The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share of Rs 2 each of the company for the financial year 2023-24. The record date of April 28, 2023, fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the board of directors. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be May 9, 2023," according to a regulatory filing.

A dividend means the distribution of surplus from the profits by a listed company to its shareholders. Companies declare interim dividend payouts for shareholders, based on their earnings, every quarter; final dividends at the year-end; and an occasional special dividend.

HCL’s revenue from operations during January-March 2023 (Q4 FY23) jumped 17.74 per cent to Rs 26,606 crore, against Rs 22,597 crore in the year-ago period.

