HDFC Bank on Monday suspended one of its senior executives in Kolkata for allegedly engaging in unruly behaviour with colleagues during an internal meeting. In a video circulating on social media, the officer was heard shouting at his junior colleagues for not selling enough banking and insurance products.

In the viral video, Pushpal Roy, who was the cluster head in a Kolkata branch of the private bank, was seen engaging in misconduct and screaming at his employees in Bengali.

In a statement made available to Moneycontrol, HDFC Bank said, “This bears reference to a recent social media report. Basis a preliminary enquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank".

The video gained significant traction on social media and was widely shared on multiple platforms. Netizens expressed concerns about Roy’s behaviour and demanded immediate action against him.

Twitter post of the video: