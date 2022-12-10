Here is How Regular Taxpayers Can Find Out Status of Their ITR Filing

The income tax department begins processing your Income Tax Return (ITR) filing, once you have filed and validated your return. The Income Tax officials will examine your ITR details during the process to see if there are any discrepancies between the income reported and the financial data of the taxpayer available with them. Once the scrutiny of the ITR filing is done, intimation is sent to the tax payer.

The intimation letter indicates whether the tax department has approved the income information included in the ITR or not. The Income Tax Department also intimates the taxpayers if any refund is due and whether there is an additional tax demand. Many taxpayers, who have been regularly filing Income Tax Return (ITR), are also getting notifications from the Income Tax Department regarding their ITR filing status.

This makes it crucial for regular tax payers to monitor the status of their ITR.

Check Status Using Acknowledgment Number Without Login

The option to check the Income Tax Return (ITR) Status can be found on the homepage of the income tax department’s new e-filing website, under the Quick Links section.

You will be taken to a new page where you must enter your ITR acknowledgment number and the captcha code after selecting the ITR Status option.

The status will appear on your screen after you complete your details and submit them.

Check Status Using login details

You can check the status of your ITR on the dashboard after logging into the e-filing website.

You can also check by selecting the View filed Returns option from the e-file menu. Select the assessment year for which you want to view the status of the ITR after choosing the View filed Returns option. The financial year comes after the assessment year. The assessment year is 2022–23 for Financial Year 2021–22.

The status will read ITR Processed if the ITR for that particular year has been completed. In contrast, if the ITR is not processed, the status will read Successfully e-verified until the tax agency processes your ITR.

