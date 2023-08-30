Here's All You Need To Know About Ancestral Property And Eviction Laws In India

Inheritance and property rights are complex legal territories, particularly when it comes to ancestral property and the possibility of eviction. Children often find themselves excluded from their parents’ wills due to various reasons. The law asserts that parents cannot eliminate their children from the ancestral house’s will, a principle known as “Ancestral Property Eviction." This legal safeguard ensures that even if children are excluded from a specific will, they retain the right to approach the court to claim their rightful share of the ancestral property, and courts typically rule in favour of the child in such cases.

Defining Ancestral Property:

Ancestral property refers to property passed down from a person’s grandfather or great-grandfather, usually spanning at least four generations. As per legal provisions, both sons and daughters possess equal rights to ancestral property. It can also be property inherited from other ancestors. However, if the property undergoes division, it transforms from being ancestral to self-acquired, granting parents the authority to evict their child from the property. The Hindu Succession Act of 1956, particularly sections 4, 8, and 19, governs matters related to ancestral property.

Navigating Rights on Ancestral Property:

The share of ancestral property one is entitled to vary with the number of individuals in each generation. The distribution isn’t based on a per-person basis; instead, it hinges on the share designated in the father’s will. If one is an only child, they inherit their father’s entire share. In cases of multiple siblings, the property is divided among them.

Distinguishing Ancestral from Inherited Property:

Property received from the father’s side is typically categorized as ancestral property, which can also encompass inherited property. However, not every inherited property is ancestral. A property inherited from sources other than the maternal side, like maternal grandparents, mother, maternal uncle, or any non-mothers side relation, is deemed inherited rather than ancestral property.