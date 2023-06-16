Here’s how to pay your credit card bills without spending a single penny, but there’s a catch

Nowadays using credit cards has become quite common. Most people use credit cards for their bill payments, shopping, recharge, subscriptions etc. With credit cards you get access to credit limits without any interest for a pre-defined period and also receive cash back and discount offers that help in saving money. Considering these advantages of credit cards many people keep multiple credit cards with them.

Credit cards can prove to be beneficial if you know the proper usage of them, whereas it can also turn into a nightmare if you fail to clear the bills within the due date.

While paying with a credit card is very convenient, it becomes challenging when it comes to bill payments. You have to pay a substantial amount every month to clear the credit card bill. Moreover, there may be times when you may not have enough cash to make payments within the due date. For such a situation, there’s an alternative to pay the credit card bills without having to pay anything from our pocket.

Credit Card Bill Payments Through Balance Transfer