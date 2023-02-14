Have you ever received a call or text asking for your Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, or bank information while posing as EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation)? If so, exercise caution because the call can be a scam designed to steal your hard-earned money. Recently, on Twitter, an EPFO account holder tweeted that he received a text citing his online transfer claim was rejected by the EPFO authorities. The account holder was quick and smart enough to understand the game plan of fraudsters.

Rather than getting trapped in the plan of cheaters, he posted the screenshot of the message and tagged news outlets and various ministries to look into the matter. He tweeted, “#EPFO @socialepfo@dcpbbsr@cpbbsrctc@otvkhabar@otvnews@kanak_news@republic@TimesNow@TNNavbharat@PMOIndia@HMOIndia Fake cyber fraud message in the name of EPFO. Agencies please take action against fraudsters"

Advertisement

The account holder was smart enough to understand the difference but are you? If not, then New18 will share some tips so that you can distinguish between a fraud call and a message from EPFO. Always remember that EPFO officials never ask for personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, Bank Account, or OTP over the phone or on social media. The retirement fund organisation added that it never requests payment for any services via WhatsApp or other social media.

The EPFO offered advice to its members on how to safeguard their documents online. Members should be aware that some EPFO services are accessible through DigiLocker, a safe cloud-based platform for document and certificate storage, sharing, and verification. Both Android and iOS smartphones can download the software. The UAN card, Pension Payment Order (PPO), and Scheme Certificate are among the services offered by DigiLocker. Members should be aware that registering with DigiLocker is required to use the aforementioned services. Verification comes next, after which the platform can fetch the papers.

Advertisement

You can simply sign up for DigiLocker using your cell phone or Aadhaar number. Once you join, an OTP will be sent to your cell phone or 12-digit Aadhaar number to verify it. Then, you must configure your security PIN for two-factor authentication. Then, by selecting the Upload Documents button, you can add the files you want to keep in DigiLocker.

EPFO is yet to start the process to determine the return on EPF savings for 2022-23. The Central Board Of Trustees has set no date for the meeting.

Read all the Latest Business News here