Here's How You Choose The Most Suitable Mutual Fund For Yourself

Depending on one’s investment goals, risk tolerance, and investment limitations, mutual funds can be a good vehicle for both short and long-term investments. Indians are becoming more and more aware of the advantages of mutual funds as an investment choice. To reach their financial objectives, investors have started making significant investments in mutual funds.

The benefits of mutual funds include diversification, expert management, ease, liquidity, smart money management, and flexible conversion possibilities. These might end up being more advantageous investing choices.

The mutual fund that a person chooses will rely on their investment objectives, risk tolerance, and investment limits for short-, medium-, and long-term goals. However, the following are some options that one might consider:

Debt mutual fund

Debt mutual funds are thought to be superior for short-term objectives. They are less hazardous than equities mutual funds. Examples of debt mutual funds include liquid funds, ultra-short-term funds and short-term funds.

Liquid Funds

Investments by liquid funds are made in securities with quick residual maturities. They are a better option for short-term objectives including money availability and emergency plans when needed. They carry the least amount of risk because they invest mostly in short-term securities.

Treasury bills, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, and other money market securities with maturities of up to 91 days are examples.

Ultra-Short-Term Funds

These invest mostly in fixed-income securities. Compared to liquid funds, these have a better short-term maturity. Compared to liquid funds, these funds offer superior returns and are less susceptible to interest rate risk.

Short-Term Funds

These funds invest in short-duration fixed-income instruments, have a duration of 1-2 years and are best suited for people planning to travel abroad on holidays, save money before retirement or buy consumer durables.

Hybrid Mutual Funds

One can try balanced mutual funds or hybrid mutual funds for medium-term (3-5 year) goals. They are named so as a result of their investment in both debt and equity.

Large-Cap Funds

In large-cap funds, equity and equity-related instruments of large-cap businesses account for at least 80% of total investments. Particularly businesses that rank among the top 100 by market capitalisation. These funds are more stable than mid-cap or small-cap funds.

Mid-Cap Funds

A minimum of 65% of total investments are made in equities and equity-related products by mid-cap funds. Despite their volatility, these funds have the potential to offer higher returns than large-cap schemes.

Small Cap Fund

A minimum of 65% of all investments made by small-cap funds are made in equity and equity-related securities of small-size enterprises. These funds have a high level of volatility, but they also offer a high potential for gains.

