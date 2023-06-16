Trends :TCSSensexGold Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaPAN-Aadhaar Link
Here's Why Farmers Should Adopt Jute Farming, Can Earn Upto 63% Profit On Input Cost

The government said that if market prices fall below MSP, the Jute Corporation of India will engage in price support operations.

Curated By: Business Desk

Edited By:

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 21:43 IST

Delhi, India

The Central government has announced a 6 per cent hike in the jute minimum support price (MSP) for 2023-24.
The Central government has announced a 6 per cent hike in the jute minimum support price (MSP) for 2023-24.

Agriculture is the main source of livelihood in the country. So, here is a great money-making idea that can help farmers earn well through cultivating a certain crop. Farmers can earn money by cultivating jute. And in fact, the government is encouraging farmers to grow jute. For this, it has raised the price of the crop in order to increase the area of jute cultivation in the country and provide higher rates to the farmers.

The Central government has announced a 6 per cent hike in the jute minimum support price (MSP) for the 2023-24 season compared to the last season. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare said in a press release that this increase in MSP will generate a return of 63.2 per cent on average production costs. It also said that if market prices fall below MSP, the Jute Corporation of India will engage in price support operations.

Jute has evolved as one of the most useful natural fibres over the years. It is planted between March and April, after the harvest of wheat and mustard. According to reports, India accounts for almost 50 per cent of the total jute production in the world. States like West Bengal, Tripura, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Meghalaya are included in the list of major jute-producing places in India. Apart from India, Bangladesh, China and Thailand are also major producers of jute in the world.

    • Jute is considered a cash crop in our country. It is a plant that is long, soft and glossy in nature and its fibres are used in making thick yarn or thread. The thread that derives from the fibre makes packing bags, sacks, rugs, curtains, decorative objects and baskets. Jute is the only material that is used to make grain sacks. Due to its multiple uses, the demand for jute is also expanding at a rapid pace. As a result, the government has increased its minimum support price so that more and more farmers indulge in growing it.

    first published: June 16, 2023, 21:40 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 21:43 IST
