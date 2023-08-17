High-earning Individuals Drive 48.4% Surge In Income Tax Filings For FY 2022-23

In a remarkable development, individuals with an income surpassing Rs 1 crore have driven a 48.4% surge in income tax returns (ITRs) filed during the financial year 2022-23, even though they constitute a mere 0.2% of the total. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and West Bengal emerged as the top five states in ITR filings for Assessment Year 2023 (AY23). Insights from a research report by the State Bank of India (SBI) delve into the emerging trends from the recent ITR filing process, revealing a significant upward shift in the income strata of many taxpayers.

The assessment year 2023 has witnessed over 64 lakh individuals filing ITRs, a notable increase compared to the preceding year. Maharashtra spearheads the list with a staggering 1.98 crore ITR filings, closely followed by Uttar Pradesh (75.72 lakh), Gujarat (75.62 lakh), Rajasthan (50.88 lakh), West Bengal (47.93 lakh), Karnataka (42.82 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (40.09 lakh), and the national capital with 39.99 lakh filings. The report also highlights substantial ITR growth of more than 20% in smaller states like Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland over the past nine years.

Advertisement

The SBI report further unveils an upward trajectory in the weighted mean income. From Rs 4.4 lakh in AY14, it has surged to Rs 13 lakh, a testament to economic growth and higher earnings. The projection hints at a potential leap to Rs 49.7 lakh by 2047, propelled by a significant migration of taxpayers from lower to upper-income brackets.