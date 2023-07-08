Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaIPOPAN Card
Home » Business » Hindustan Zinc Announces Interim Dividend of Rs 7 Per Share; Check Record Date

Hindustan Zinc's interim dividend: The record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend is July 15, 2023

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 11:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Hindustan Zinc on Saturday, July 8, declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share for the financial year 2023-24. The record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend has been fixed as July 15, 2023.

“The board of directors of the company through resolution passed by circulation on Saturday, July 8, 2023, have approved interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share i.e. 350 per cent on face value of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2023-24 amounting to Rs 2,957.72 crore," Hindustan Zinc said in a BSE filing on Saturday.

    • It said the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend, as already communicated is Saturday, July 15, 2023. “The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines."

    Shares of Hindustan Zinc on Saturday rose by Rs 4.35, or 1.29 per cent, to close at Rs 340.50 apiece on the BSE.

    About the Author

    Mohammad Haris

