Hindustan Zinc Announces Interim Dividend of Rs 7 Per Share; Check Record Date

Hindustan Zinc on Saturday, July 8, declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share for the financial year 2023-24. The record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend has been fixed as July 15, 2023.

“The board of directors of the company through resolution passed by circulation on Saturday, July 8, 2023, have approved interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share i.e. 350 per cent on face value of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2023-24 amounting to Rs 2,957.72 crore," Hindustan Zinc said in a BSE filing on Saturday.