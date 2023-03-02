Holi 2023 Bank Holiday: Banks Will be Closed for 3 Days in These States; Check List Here

Holi 2023 Bank Holiday: If you have planned to visit the bank in the coming week, make sure to finish your work early. This is because banks will be closed in some parts of the country for up to 3 days due to Holi.

Banks are closed on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday), in some states on the occasion of Holika Dahan. Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi and Srinagar regions

Banks will be closed on March 8 (Wednesday) in some cities including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Gangtok. Banks will be closed due to Holi.

On March 9, 2022, the second day of Holi/Yaosang, banks will be shut in Bihar.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in March:

March 03– Chapchar Kut (Aizawl, Mizoram)

March 05– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 07– Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra (Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi and Srinagar regions)

March 8: Bank holidays in some cities including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Gangtok.

March 09– Holi (Patna)

March 11– Second Saturday

March 12– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 19– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 22: Bank holidays in some cities including Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Patna.

March 25– Fourth Saturday

March 26– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 30: Bank holidays in some cities including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for March 2023. There will be a total of 12 holidays, including various festivals, second and fourth Saturdays, and four Sundays.

To avoid any inconvenience, individuals with upcoming bank-related tasks next month should review the holiday calendar and plan their visit accordingly.

The RBI has categorized these holidays under three categories, which include ‘Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays,’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts.’

Some of these holidays are regional, so it is advisable to check if the holiday applies to your region before planning a bank visit. However, online and net banking services will remain functional on these days, and individuals can use them in case of urgent support from the bank.

