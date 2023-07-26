Hollywood Actors, Writers Vs AI: Netflix Lists $900,000 AI Job Amid Strike

At a time when Hollywood actors and writers are on a strike demanding better pay and protections against artificial intelligence (AI), streaming giant Netflix has posted a high-paying job posting for AI. The job posting, offering as high as $900,000 a year, is for a machine learning, AI product manager.

This is causing further worries among the already-insecure Hollywood writers and actors, who are on strike since May 1. The writers seek a ban on AI being used to write or rewrite literary material, and a ban on AI being used as source material for new works.

Apart from the above-mentioned job posting, Netflix has also invited applications for technical directors for generative AI.

“Machine learning impacts many exciting areas throughout our company. Historically, personalisation has been the most well-known area, where machine learning powers our recommendation algorithms. We’re also using machine learning to help shape our catalogue of movies and TV shows by learning characteristics that make content successful. We use it to optimise the production of original movies and TV shows in Netflix’s rapidly growing studio," Netflix says on its website.