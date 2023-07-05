How A Mumbai Man Was Duped Of Rs 1.2 Lakh In Online Liquor Scam

With technological advancement, it is now very convenient for us to get groceries, electronic gadgets, medicines and even alcohol at our doorstep. One needs to be cautious while ordering something from a lesser-known site. Cyber scammers are constantly coming up with new tricks to deceive innocent internet users and launder their money. Whenever people make a small mistake, these hackers gain access to the user’s data, extract funds and their bank account details. Recently, a man from Mumbai was duped of Rs 1.2 lakh while he was trying to order liquor online, reported The Times of India.

The incident took place in Malabar Hills, where a 49-year-old resident tried to buy alcohol from a south Mumbai-based wine shop. The victim, who is a technician at a legal firm, came across the shop named Peekay Wines and placed his order at the given number on the website. The accused, under the pretext of sending the victim an invoice, asked him to share the OTP using which the scammer laundered his money from the bank account.