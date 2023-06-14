How Ex-PM Jawaharlal Nehru Persuaded JRD Tata To Start The Cosmetic Brand Lakmé

Lakmé products, including lip gloss, statement winged eyeliner, etc. have been the most preferred ones among women. There is a story behind how former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru persuaded JRD Tata to start this cosmetic brand. Arvind Vijaymohan, the founder and CEO of the art research and advisory firm Artery India, has revealed this.

Arvind has talked about the role of industrialist Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata in its making. He has shared an Instagram reel and captioned it, “The story of how the first Indian cosmetic brand came to be named."

Arvind said that JRD Tata received a phone call 12 years after he had taken over the Tata Empire. The call was from JRD’s best friend and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. During this time, as the Artery India CEO revealed, Tata Empire was showing signs of becoming the multi-billion dollar giant it became.

Arvind informed that the former PM was concerned about how there was no cosmetic brand in India. And Indian women had to depend on expensive international brand names. According to Arvind, Nehru was concerned that these foreign brands were expensive and they didn’t cater to the Indian weather and skin tone as well. Nehru convinced Tata to establish a cosmetics company to save foreign exchange. Arvind acknowledged, “Mr Tata gets to work almost right away."