How Gulkhaira Farming Is Emerging As A Source Of Bumper Earning For Farmers

Agriculture reigns supreme as a major source of income in India, boasting a diverse array of crops that often outshine conventional job salaries. Among these verdant opportunities, Gulkhaira farming stands out as a thriving endeavour, offering bumper earnings to farmers across the nation.

The Gulkhaira plant is a treasure trove of profits, yielding value from every conceivable angle—be it roots, stems, leaves, or seeds. This botanical marvel fetches handsome prices for its leaves, stems, and seeds in the bustling market. With traditional farming witnessing increasing expenses and diminishing returns, the versatile medicinal Gulkhaira plant provides farmers with a profitable alternative. A distinctive trait of this plant is its adaptability, as it can flourish amidst existing crops. Its leaves, stems, and flowers are sought after in the production of Unani medicines that bolster masculine vitality. Furthermore, its efficacy in treating fevers, coughs, and various ailments renders it even more indispensable.

Remarkably, Gulkhaira stands as a one-time investment, eliminating the need for recurring seed purchases. Sown in November, the crop flourishes by April–May, its foliage drying up and falling to the ground, conveniently primed for collection for future use.