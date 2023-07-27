How IPPB Customers Can Check Balance And Other Details Using WhatsApp Banking

The instant messaging app WhatsApp has now become an integral part of our lives. Be it family or office work, it has become an easy means of communication everywhere. Now, many banks are providing banking facilities through WhatsApp. India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is also providing the facility of WhatsApp Banking. You can take advantage of many services, including bank balance and mini statement information, through chat on India Post Payments Bank’s WhatsApp number.

How to check your balance:

1. If you also want to start WhatsApp banking with India Post Payments Bank on your smartphone, then first of all, save the number 8904893642 on your mobile.

2. After this, send hello to this number.

3. India Post Payments Bank will automatically keep the list of available services in front of you.

4. Now type the keyword of the required service from the list, click on it, and use it.

The process is simple and easy and with India Post Payments Bank’s WhatsApp Banking, you can take advantage of 24×7 banking facilities. You can also avail of other advantages like checking your balance, getting a mini-statement and other facilities.