How Land Registry Frauds Happen And What You Must Do To Protect Yourself

If you know how to invest in property, it can turn out to be a profitable adventure for you. Most people invest in plots and houses to make a profit in the long run. Nowadays, people have slowly started to become aware of the real estate sector and have been investing smartly. However, a lot of scams also happen in this sector and people fall prey to these quite often due to their inadequate knowledge.

It is important to note that the registration process for buying land works differently in villages and cities. While villages have smaller communities, people are more reliable there. Fraud and forgery are more common in cities. Real estate agents have been selling plots in pieces to multiple people at the same time. This may create legal problems and disputes between owners of the same plot.

Real estate expert Pradeep Mishra said that when someone buys land and starts to divide it into sections and sell it to multiple people at the time, the Gata number remains the same. So for example, if a plot has been divided into twenty parts, the plot number might be different but the Gata number remains the same.

Fraudsters make this their forgery point and assign the same Gata number with different plot numbers to different people. This creates an issue as now the plot has several owners. After the plot is registered in an owner’s name, they get the plot and Gata number for it. But after this, the owner must file for a land mutation to get the old records of the land rejected. This takes 2-3 months, however.

This 2–3-month window becomes a business period for fraudsters. Since for these three months, the name of the previous owner remains in the record, the land is resold again and again to other people and the money is collected from them before the first person’s mutation has finished. This creates a problem of the same land being in the name of three to four different people at the same time.

Since the first person who was approached for the registry gets the ownership, the second and third person may have to fight a long battle in court to get their money back.

