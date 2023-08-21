How Much Cash You Can Deposit In Savings Account Without Paying Any Tax

In banking and finance, it is crucial to understand the various limits imposed by income tax regulations in both sectors. Like any other account type, there also exist limitations pertaining to the cash deposit limit in savings accounts. As per the official guidelines, the amount of cash kept in your savings account, if exceeds a certain limit, is applicable for income tax deductions.

The maximum amount of cash that can be deposited within a specified period without being liable to pay tax as per the rules by tax authorities, is the cash deposit limit in the savings account. The reason behind setting the limit is to regulate the flow of cash transactions along with curbing the potential possibility of money laundering, tax evasion and financial activities.

It is important to note that you can deposit a maximum of Rs 1 lakh per day in your savings bank account. However, the limit can exceed up to Rs 2.5 lakh in a day if it’s done once in a while. As far as the annual limit is concerned, the maximum cash that can be deposited in a savings account is Rs 10 lakh. If the amount of cash is below Rs 10 lakh, one does not need to pay any tax to IT Department.