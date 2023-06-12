How Neeraj Singhal Of Bhushan Steel Ltd Carried Out The Biggest Bank Fraud In India

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Neeraj Singhal, the promoter and former managing director of Bhushan Steel Ltd., and conducted a search at his home as part of its investigation into a bank fraud case involving Rs 56,000 crore. A special court remanded Singhal in ED custody until June 20. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office’s allegation against Bhushan Steel and its directors served as the foundation for the ED’s investigation.

Neeraj Singhal’s forgery is considered the biggest bank fraud in the country to date, with public sector banks being affected the most. Four to five years ago, the forgery was discovered, and Tata Steel later acquired the insolvent Bhushan Steel. Since then, Neeraj Singhal’s crimes have been the focus of an investigation by the CBI and ED.

Reportedly investigating agencies have discovered that Neeraj took money from banks in the name of the business and used it for his luxury. Singhal has been charged by the agency with creating several dummy/shell firms and layering and integrating the funds by shifting money from one company to another through a series of many entries. These funds were used for various personal uses like buying expensive cars and other products.

According to the ED, investigations revealed that the promoters, directors, and employees of Bhushan Steel Limited created fake documents, presented false information to banks to have Letters of Credit discounted, and routed money to their network of unreliable businesses.