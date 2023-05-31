How Scamsters Use UPI To Empty Your Bank Account Without OTP Now

The rapid advancement of technology has provided us with the facility of online banking. This method has made financial transactions seamless and hassle-free but the advancements have also led to an increase in cyber-fraud cases.

You must have heard about how a person requests an OTP over the phone, and as soon as they receive it, the money from the victim’s account is lost. Now, as per the latest reports, the fraudsters have discovered yet another way that is even more dangerous. A recent incident that happened with a person will make you understand that scammers don’t even need an OTP.

In this new method, your UPI, which is linked to your bank account, is targeted. Recently, a 25-year-old man ordered a mobile phone from a shopping website for Rs 30,000. The phone was about to be delivered on May 17 but he received a call on May 16 from a man identifying himself as a customer service representative. He told the man about his product and asked him to confirm his location.

Even though he had already entered his address on the online store, the man continued talking after the scammer asked him to verify the address received in a link. The link opened a UPI payment option. The scammer asked the man to pay Rs 5 to validate the address. The man then got conscious and confronted him as a scammer rather than a customer service representative. The man claimed that he had a video of the incident. The scammer then asked him to remove the video and eventually disconnected the call. This saved the man from losing his money.

In case you get a suspicious call, you should disconnect it right away and report the number. By protecting yourself like this, you will be able to help others as well.