How This Bhopal Woman Used YouTube To Get Record-breaking Package At College

Riti Nema from Bhopal broke all university and city records during college placements in the year 2021-22. Nema holds a Bachelor of Engineering (BA) in Computer Science from the Institute of Engineering and Technology at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). She made headlines by receiving the largest placement offer in DAVV history. Riti even surpassed the highest package of IIM Indore for the year. Atlassian, an Australian software business, hired her for a whopping salary of Rs 57 lakh. According to reports, this was around Rs 8 lakh higher than the maximum IIM Indore package of Rs 49 lakh.

Riti was in her fourth semester when she started preparing for the placements by watching YouTube videos to understand the different levels of interviews and how they work. Riti gained confidence by giving practice interviews to her friends after preparing for every possible question.

She had to pass three rounds of selection in her interview, all conducted online. According to reports, the first round was a test of the applicants’ coding skills, the second was about system design and the third was about management values. Riti aced all of the rounds, finishing first among 405 DAVV students who received offers from nearly 700 companies during the 2021-22 placement season.

Riti’s father works in the medical field. She is the youngest of three sisters, the other two working as software engineers and fashion designers. Riti was a talented student in school as well and aspired to be an engineer since she was a child. She received a gold medal in Maths Olympiad and a Rubik’s Cube competition at her school. She is currently employed by Atlassian as a software engineer, according to her LinkedIn page.

As many as 403 students were placed in DAVV in 2021-22. Riti Nema’s salary package of Rs 57 lakh was the highest in the university’s history. Simultaneously, the average package reached Rs 6 lakh. Students from the Management and Computer Science departments received a considerable number of employment offers last year, as per reports.