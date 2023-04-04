How This Entrepreneur Recovered His Lost Money With The Help Of ChatGPT

ChatGPT, an artificial-intelligence chatbot developed by Open AI, has helped millions of users across the world till now. The latest to join the list is British-American entrepreneur Joshua Browder, the CEO of legal services chatbot DoNotPay. Joshua tweeted on April 2 that Chat GPT has helped him recover his lost money. He tweeted that within a minute, his bank account was credited with $210 or Rs 17,000 from the California government. He has tweeted an entire thread about how he received this amount. News 18 has not confirmed the claims made by Joshua.

Advertisement

As informed in the thread tweeted by Joshua, Chat+GPT advised him to first visit an obscure government website named California State Controller. Joshua said that this website holds unclaimed refunds from companies that can’t contact you. After this information, Joshua was informed of the step by step instructions which need to be followed for claiming his lost money.

In the next tweet, Joshua said that he followed all the instructions and found 209.67$ or Rs 17,229.95 in his name.

Advertisement

After completing the entire procedure successfully, Joshua has added that artificial intelligence can complete these steps on its own as well. They are stopped from doing this by a captcha because companies will lose money due to this integration.

Users have loved this feature by the Chat GPT and tweeted that they have also found some amount lying unclaimed for them. The language model has become a resourceful option since its inception. As stated in the reports, it can be used to write cover letters, create children’s books and many other jobs. Some were wary of the fact that this technology has the potential to eliminate many jobs. Amazon employees who have tested this technology opined that it has done a commendable job of answering customer support questions. Now, Chat GPT users have found that the bot can generate misinformation and produce errors in the most basic Maths as well. Due to these loopholes, they feel that the prediction of Chat GPT taking over jobs was a bit exaggerated.

Read all the Latest Business News here